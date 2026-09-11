Delhi Lt. Gov. TS Sandhu forms 20-member student housing panel
Following the heartbreaking collapse of a five-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6, which claimed seven lives, including five students,
Lt. Gov. TS Sandhu has set up a 20-member committee to tackle the city's shortage of safe student accommodations.
Led by Delhi's education minister, the panel has just 60 days to recommend solutions.
Panel to assess student housing gap
The group brings together top officials and university leaders to figure out how big the gap is between what students need and what's available.
They'll look into turning unused government buildings into hostels, finding new land for housing, and creating a central database for hostels and PGs.
Plus, they want to set up a mechanism, including a digital dashboard, for students to report unsafe conditions, overcrowding, or fire hazards, and ensure periodic fire and disaster mock drills for students, wardens, and PG operators.