Delhi Lt. Gov. TS Sandhu forms 20-member student housing panel

The group brings together top officials and university leaders to figure out how big the gap is between what students need and what's available.

They'll look into turning unused government buildings into hostels, finding new land for housing, and creating a central database for hostels and PGs.

Plus, they want to set up a mechanism, including a digital dashboard, for students to report unsafe conditions, overcrowding, or fire hazards, and ensure periodic fire and disaster mock drills for students, wardens, and PG operators.