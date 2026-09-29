Delhi-Lucknow bus flips on Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, 17 hurt
India
Early Tuesday morning, a bus heading from Delhi to Lucknow flipped over on the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, leaving 17 people hurt.
Locals nearby did not hesitate. They rushed to help and got everyone to the Community Health Centre in Bilgram quickly.
Two passengers with more serious injuries were sent on to the district hospital for further care.
Police manage traffic, investigate crash
Police arrived soon after, took charge of the scene, and kept traffic moving safely.
They have started investigating what caused the accident.