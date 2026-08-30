Delhi luxury hotels packed and tariffs soar before BRICS summit
Delhi's luxury hotels are packed and prices are through the roof as the city gears up for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13.
Famous spots like Taj Mahal and Taj Palace are already sold out, while The Oberoi and The Leela Palace have barely any rooms left.
Some places, including ITC Maurya and Shangri-La Eros, are charging exceptionally high tariffs.
Delhi rates surge as delegates arrive
The rush is mostly thanks to delegates showing up early and sticking around longer than usual.
This means fewer rooms for everyone else, especially tourists or business travelers near central Delhi's diplomatic hotspots.
According to Nikhil Sharma from Radisson Hotel Group South Asia, average room rates have jumped by more than 25% compared to last year.
Prices keep changing with last-minute bookings or cancelations.