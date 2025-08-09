Delhi: Mahipalpur-Mehrauli road caves in under Masoodpur flyover
A chunk of Mahipalpur-Mehrauli Road in South Delhi caved in on Saturday after a wall at an under-construction metro station collapsed near D-6, Vasant Kunj.
The cave-in happened right under the Masoodpur Flyover, causing major traffic jams and headaches for anyone trying to get around.
Traffic police issue advisory
Delhi Traffic Police quickly advised drivers to skip the stretch from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, suggesting Aruna Asaf Ali Marg as a better route for now.
Officers are on-site managing the chaos and asking everyone to follow their directions for safety.
Local residents express concern
People living nearby aren't thrilled—Snehlata Rathi from the local residents' association pointed out that even a school bus tire got stuck earlier in the day.
She says this is just another example of how construction work keeps making things risky and inconvenient for everyone in the area.