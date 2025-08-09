Delhi: Mahipalpur-Mehrauli road caves in under Masoodpur flyover

Delhi Traffic Police quickly advised drivers to skip the stretch from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, suggesting Aruna Asaf Ali Marg as a better route for now. Officers are on-site managing the chaos and asking everyone to follow their directions for safety.

Local residents express concern

People living nearby aren't thrilled—Snehlata Rathi from the local residents' association pointed out that even a school bus tire got stuck earlier in the day.

She says this is just another example of how construction work keeps making things risky and inconvenient for everyone in the area.