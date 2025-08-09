Next Article
Punjab launches its own anti-drone system, 'Baaz Akh'
Punjab just launched its own anti-drone system, 'Baaz Akh,' in Tarn Taran.
Developed by Punjab Police, this tech is designed to spot and stop drones sneaking in from Pakistan—making Punjab the first Indian state to use such a system.
System will work alongside BSF
'Baaz Akh' will work alongside the Border Security Force, acting as a backup to catch drones along Punjab's 553-km border.
Three units are up now, with six more on the way.
CM Bhagwant Mann says it's a big step for their anti-drug campaign, while Arvind Kejriwal points out that most drug smuggling here happens via drones—so this move is all about keeping communities safer.