Punjab launches its own anti-drone system, 'Baaz Akh'

System will work alongside BSF

'Baaz Akh' will work alongside the Border Security Force, acting as a backup to catch drones along Punjab's 553-km border.

Three units are up now, with six more on the way.

CM Bhagwant Mann says it's a big step for their anti-drug campaign, while Arvind Kejriwal points out that most drug smuggling here happens via drones—so this move is all about keeping communities safer.