Delhi: Man dies after being electrocuted while repairing amusement park ride

Park now closed; probe on

A witness, Ankit Badsiwal, shared that Singh was barefoot and didn't have any safety gear on while working on the Dolphin ride, which had been acting up earlier.

He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

The amusement park—home to 12 rides—is now closed as the investigation continues.

Attempts to reach mall management were unsuccessful since their numbers weren't working; the park is run by a private company separate from the mall.