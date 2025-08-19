'Terrorizers 111 Group' threatens to blow up 32 Delhi schools

Another hoax

All affected schools were quickly evacuated while police, bomb squads, and fire teams searched every corner.

By evening, nothing dangerous was found—Delhi Police confirmed it was another hoax.

This is actually the third big wave of fake bomb threats hitting Delhi schools in 2025. Earlier this year in May and July, over 70 institutions got similar threats—none turned out to be real.

Police say tracking down the senders is tough because they use anonymous email services and VPNs but stress that every threat is taken seriously to keep students safe.