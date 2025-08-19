Next Article
MCD's dog removal drive begins after SC order
Delhi's civic body (MCD) has begun taking stray dogs out of government offices, hospitals, and schools following a Supreme Court order.
The main reason? There have been several complaints about dog bites and unauthorized feeding spots in these busy areas.
Challenges in the way
The move hasn't been easy—animal rights activists are actively stopping MCD teams from catching dogs, like in Rohini recently.
Plus, there is a space crunch in shelters and two sterilization centers aren't working, making it tough to house the required 5,000 dogs.
To fix this, MCD is looking for more land in places like Dwarka to build bigger shelters and plans to use microchips (₹150-200 each) to track the strays better—but these upgrades will take some time.