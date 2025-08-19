MCD's dog removal drive begins after SC order

Challenges in the way

The move hasn't been easy—animal rights activists are actively stopping MCD teams from catching dogs, like in Rohini recently.

Plus, there is a space crunch in shelters and two sterilization centers aren't working, making it tough to house the required 5,000 dogs.

To fix this, MCD is looking for more land in places like Dwarka to build bigger shelters and plans to use microchips (₹150-200 each) to track the strays better—but these upgrades will take some time.