Water crisis worsens in Delhi's informal settlements

Residents pay ₹15-₹30 per gallon

Despite the government's April 2025 promise of 3,000 water ATMs, only 20 have been set up citywide—and none are in these neighborhoods.

With tanker deliveries often delayed or skipped, residents end up paying ₹15-₹30 per gallon to private sellers or traveling long distances for basic water needs.

For many young people and families here, this means tough choices between essentials and daily struggles just to stay hydrated.