Next Article
Water crisis worsens in Delhi's informal settlements
A new 2025 Greenpeace India survey shows many families in Delhi's informal settlements are spending up to 15% of their small incomes just to get water.
Out of 500+ households surveyed, a third rely on expensive private suppliers and another chunk depend on unreliable DJB tankers.
Residents pay ₹15-₹30 per gallon
Despite the government's April 2025 promise of 3,000 water ATMs, only 20 have been set up citywide—and none are in these neighborhoods.
With tanker deliveries often delayed or skipped, residents end up paying ₹15-₹30 per gallon to private sellers or traveling long distances for basic water needs.
For many young people and families here, this means tough choices between essentials and daily struggles just to stay hydrated.