Delhi: Man dies, wife injured in geyser blast India Feb 08, 2026

A tragic accident in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin saw a 50-year-old man lose his life and his wife get injured when their electric geyser exploded around 5pm on Saturday.

Police rushed to the scene after a fire was reported and found the man and his wife unconscious due to smoke inhalation—the man was present in the bathroom and the house was locked from inside.