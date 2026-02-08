Delhi: Man dies, wife injured in geyser blast
India
A tragic accident in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin saw a 50-year-old man lose his life and his wife get injured when their electric geyser exploded around 5pm on Saturday.
Police rushed to the scene after a fire was reported and found the man and his wife unconscious due to smoke inhalation—the man was present in the bathroom and the house was locked from inside.
Case registered, investigation underway
Police had to break down the door to reach Mohammad Sayed Nizami and his wife, Fida.
Sadly, Nizami didn't make it, but Fida has regained consciousness and is getting treatment.
Thankfully, other family members managed to escape safely.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into what caused the explosion.