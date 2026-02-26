Delhi man brutally cuts windpipes of pregnant wife, 3 daughters 

In a shocking incident in Delhi 's Samaypur Badli area, a man allegedly murdered his two-month pregnant wife and three daughters by slitting their throats. The bodies of the victims, Anita (27) and her daughters aged three to five years, were discovered on Wednesday morning by neighbors and relatives. The accused, identified as Munchun Kewat, is currently absconding.

Crime scene Bodies found in pool of blood The police were alerted to the crime scene at 8:00am on Wednesday after neighbors raised an alarm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, "A police team from Samaypur Badli police station rushed to the spot and found the bodies of the woman and the three children lying inside a ground-floor room in a pool of blood." The injuries were so deep that their windpipes had been cut, indicating extreme brutality.

Investigation underway Family lived in single-room accommodation Kewat's 10-year-old nephew discovered the bodies when he wanted to accompany his uncle to Azadpur Mandi. He described the scene as "gory," adding that he found them unconscious with blood all around. The family lived in a single-room accommodation, while Kewat's two elder brothers resided nearby. Police suspect the motive could be Kewat's preference for a son over daughters but are also probing other angles, including an alleged extramarital affair.

Advertisement