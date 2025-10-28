Delhi man stages acid attack to frame men, arrested

Family helped father in executing plan

Police found that Khan's brother and son also helped stage the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Bhisham Singh explained that the plan was based on police findings to falsely implicate people from previous disputes—one named Jitender wasn't even near the scene when it happened.

Khan, who is an accused in a 2018 acid attack case and a rape case, has been arrested.

The student and her family are now being questioned as police try to track down where they got the chemical used in this setup.