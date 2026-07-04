Delhi mandates 50% work from home to curb winter pollution
Delhi just rolled out a 50% work-from-home mandate for all employees, both government and private, from November 1 to January 31.
The goal? Cut down on winter air pollution by keeping only half the staff in offices.
While tech and finance folks can switch to remote pretty smoothly; industries like construction and manufacturing are feeling the heat since their jobs really need people on-site.
Delhi companies adjust shifts and rosters
Companies are tweaking shift schedules and reorganizing teams to stick to the new rule.
Groups like Ceat say their existing hybrid setups make things easier, but roles that deal directly with customers, like sales or marketing, aren't so simple.
Firms with international travel or headquarters outside Delhi have extra hurdles.
Some businesses might even bring back pandemic-style rosters, though they worry it could hurt teamwork.
Experts say Delhi mandates spur preparedness
Experts think these annual pollution mandates will push companies to plan ahead for future disruptions, making them less vulnerable to sudden policy shifts.
This WFH order is part of Delhi's broader fight against winter smog, so don't be surprised if similar rules pop up again next year.