Delhi mandates 50% work from home to curb winter pollution India Jul 04, 2026

Delhi just rolled out a 50% work-from-home mandate for all employees, both government and private, from November 1 to January 31.

The goal? Cut down on winter air pollution by keeping only half the staff in offices.

While tech and finance folks can switch to remote pretty smoothly; industries like construction and manufacturing are feeling the heat since their jobs really need people on-site.