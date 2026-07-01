Delhi mandates half public, private workers work remotely each winter

Delhi tightens transport and construction rules

Offices now have to stagger work hours and encourage carpooling or public transport.

There's also a ban on older vehicles (below BS-VI) registered outside Delhi entering Delhi during these months, fuel will be available only for vehicles with valid PUC certificates throughout the year, and parking fees (except for the Metro) will double.

Construction sites face stricter dust controls too, with misting systems and bans on open demolition, all part of the city's push for cleaner winter air.