Delhi Mango Festival unveils BrahMos mango named for Operation Sindoor
This year's Delhi Mango Festival brought something new: a mango called BrahMos, named after the famous missile for its role in Operation Sindoor.
The festival, organized by the GBR Memorial Foundation, drew senior military leaders, defense officials, and cultural personalities, including General Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.
Grower Asad Khan introduces BrahMos mango
Grower Asad Khan introduced the BrahMos mango in the presence of BrahMos Aerospace CEO Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi, sharing how the fruit was inspired by the BrahMos missile's contribution during Operation Sindoor.
Visitors got to sample this new variety along with classics like Dussehri and Amrapali.
The event turned into a celebration of India's rich mango heritage, with guests chatting about everything from agriculture to national issues while enjoying some seriously good fruit.