Delhi Mango Festival unveils BrahMos mango named for Operation Sindoor

Grower Asad Khan introduced the BrahMos mango in the presence of BrahMos Aerospace CEO Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi, sharing how the fruit was inspired by the BrahMos missile's contribution during Operation Sindoor.

Visitors got to sample this new variety along with classics like Dussehri and Amrapali.

The event turned into a celebration of India's rich mango heritage, with guests chatting about everything from agriculture to national issues while enjoying some seriously good fruit.