Delhi marks Narendra Modi birthday with Seva Sankalp Abhiyan events
Delhi is marking PM Modi's birthday with four major events under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, celebrating his 25 years in public service.
Expect 125,000 diyas lighting up Kartavya Path, a huge blood donation drive, a spiritual 108-kund yagya, and the launch of the new Namo Shramik Seva Kendra to support workers.
Kartavya Path diyas, 2,500-unit blood donation
The diya-lighting at Kartavya Path starts at 7pm beneficiaries of government schemes, NDMC employees, students, and teachers are invited, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suggests lighting diyas at home too between 6-7pm.
The blood donation camp aims to collect 2,500 units at Thyagaraj Stadium (11am to 5 p.m.), with help from government hospitals.
Plus, projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, electricity, public facilities, and urban beautification will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid as part of the celebrations.