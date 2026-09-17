Delhi marks Narendra Modi birthday with Seva Sankalp Abhiyan events

The diya-lighting at Kartavya Path starts at 7pm beneficiaries of government schemes, NDMC employees, students, and teachers are invited, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suggests lighting diyas at home too between 6-7pm.

The blood donation camp aims to collect 2,500 units at Thyagaraj Stadium (11am to 5 p.m.), with help from government hospitals.

Plus, projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, electricity, public facilities, and urban beautification will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid as part of the celebrations.