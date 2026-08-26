Delhi may let 700 officials clear over 40 million challans
India
Delhi might soon let around 700 officials (like sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars) help clear the massive pile of more than 40 million pending traffic challans.
A large number of these fines come from traffic cameras and police drives, and this move aims to give people an easier way to sort out their challans without heading to court.
Delhi motorists can settle fines locally
If this plan goes through, you could settle certain traffic fines with nearby revenue or transport officials instead of waiting for a court date.
The government is still ironing out details, but the goal is faster resolutions, less hassle for motorists, and less pressure on courts, all while keeping online disposal and Lok Adalats as options too.