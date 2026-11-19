Delhi MCD plans 4-year safety checks for over 40L buildings
Delhi's MCD is planning a huge four-year project to inspect the safety of over 40 lakh buildings across the city.
This move comes after recent building collapses and follows directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Around 500 staff will spend a total of 40 lakh hours, aiming to check each building in about an hour.
Teams gather structural and fire data
Teams will look at both structural and fire safety, checking things like building age, number of floors, and any signs of damage (think cracks or tilting walls).
The goal is to collect detailed data so Delhi can finally move beyond just quick visual checks and actually fix buildings that need it.