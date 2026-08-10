Delhi Metro achieves 99.95% punctuality under 59-second rule in 2026
India
Delhi Metro is setting new standards for being on time, with a "59-second rule" that counts any train over 59 seconds late as delayed.
Even as the network has grown to 416.5km and 303 stations since starting in 2002, the metro still hit a stellar 99.95% punctuality rate in 2026.
Delhi Metro 2m18s headways require coordination
Precision isn't just about bragging rights: a tiny delay can mess up schedules, crowd platforms, and keep everyone waiting longer.
On the busiest routes, trains now come every 2 minutes and 18 seconds (down from 7 minutes), which means smooth teamwork between drivers, signals, and schedules is more important than ever for fast, reliable rides.