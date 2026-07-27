Delhi Metro adds 15 interchange stations, bumping total to 46
Big news for Delhi commuters: DMRC is rolling out 15 new interchange stations, bumping the total from 31 to 46.
This includes five triple-interchange hubs like New Delhi and Lajpat Nagar, making it easier to switch lines and get around faster.
The upgrades are all about cutting down travel time and making routes more efficient for millions who rely on the Metro every day.
Delhi Metro corridors smooth transfer journeys
With these new stations and eight fresh corridors, the roughly 70% to 80% of passengers who currently transfer will have smoother journeys.
Triple hubs will link major lines like Magenta and Golden, while spots like Delhi Gate and Tughlakabad boost cross-network access.
Plus, airport connections are getting a lift with new interchanges at Aerocity and Terminal 1 IGI Airport, making trips to Indira Gandhi International Airport a lot more convenient.