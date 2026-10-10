Delhi Metro resumes service after CJP protests close 45 stations
India
After a daylong pause, the Delhi Metro is running normally again.
Entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations were closed on Saturday because of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
By Saturday night, the entry and exit gates of all metro stations had reopened, so everyone could get moving as usual.
Interchange restored at all stations
The CJP demonstrations led to 45 metro stations closing their gates until 10pm as a security step.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reopened the entry and exit gates of all stations, and the interchange facility was also made available.