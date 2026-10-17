Delhi minimum 20°C, AQI 137 and IMD forecasts 33°C highs

Delhi woke up to a slightly warmer morning with the minimum temperature touching 20 degrees Celsius, just above the usual for this time of year.

But while it's getting a bit toastier, the air quality slipped from "satisfactory" on Friday (AQI 90) to a "moderate" level at 137.

The IMD says mainly clear skies are expected on Saturday, with daytime highs reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius and nights staying around 21 degrees Celsius.