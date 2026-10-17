Delhi minimum 20°C, AQI 137 and IMD forecasts 33°C highs
Delhi woke up to a slightly warmer morning with the minimum temperature touching 20 degrees Celsius, just above the usual for this time of year.
But while it's getting a bit toastier, the air quality slipped from "satisfactory" on Friday (AQI 90) to a "moderate" level at 137.
The IMD says mainly clear skies are expected on Saturday, with daytime highs reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius and nights staying around 21 degrees Celsius.
Ridge warmest 20.3°C Palam lowest 19.2°C
Across the city, temperatures varied: The Ridge was warmest at 20.3 degrees Celsius, while Palam dipped to 19.2 degrees Celsius.
Even maximum temperatures stayed on the cooler side for October, Safdarjung hit just 31.8 degrees Celsius and Palam only managed 28.2 degrees Celsius.
No rainfall was recorded at the weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Saturday.