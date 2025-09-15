Delhi: Ministry official killed in crash involving speeding BMW
A tragic crash near Delhi Cantonment metro station took the life of Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, on Sunday.
Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur were heading home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW driven by 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur.
Sandeep was injured but survived.
Gaganpreet, husband charged with culpable homicide, other offenses
Gaganpreet and her husband Parikshit Makkad, both from Gurugram and in the luxury goods business, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destroying evidence.
After the accident, Gaganpreet took the couple to a hospital co-owned by her father instead of the closest one—raising questions about possible evidence tampering.
Police are investigating why that choice was made as they piece together what happened.