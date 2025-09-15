Delhi: Ministry official killed in crash involving speeding BMW

Gaganpreet, husband charged with culpable homicide, other offenses

Gaganpreet and her husband Parikshit Makkad, both from Gurugram and in the luxury goods business, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destroying evidence.

After the accident, Gaganpreet took the couple to a hospital co-owned by her father instead of the closest one—raising questions about possible evidence tampering.

Police are investigating why that choice was made as they piece together what happened.