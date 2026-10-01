Delhi mosques refuse police requests on protests targeting Gyanesh Kumar
India
On Saturday, mosques across Delhi, like those in Old Delhi and Okhla, chose not to follow police requests to discourage protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Imams did not mention the protests in their sermons or issue any circulars, so people could decide for themselves whether to join in.
Imam association chairman advised against protests
Even though the All India Imam Association's chairman advised against protesting, mosque leaders stayed neutral and avoided political talk.
Worshippers, especially in areas like Shiv Vihar with a tense history, said they valued having the freedom to peacefully protest if they wanted, seeing it as an important part of their democratic rights.