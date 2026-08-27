Delhi MPD-2047 allows havelis conversion into cultural spaces with TDR
Delhi's old havelis and heritage buildings could soon get a major makeover, thanks to the new Master Plan for Delhi-2047.
The city plans to turn these historic buildings into hotels, museums, and cultural spaces while making sure their original charm stays intact.
Owners may be eligible for TDR after prescribed restoration and repair work is completed and certified.
Delhi has 1,300+ private heritage properties
Delhi has over 1,300 privately owned heritage properties, including around 550 havelis, many in Shahjahanabad.
MPD-2047 highlights key areas like Shahjahanabad, Lutyens's Bungalow Zone, the Civil Lines Bungalow Area, and five archeological parks.
If owners restore their properties following set guidelines (like keeping historical features and meeting safety rules), they can use or sell extra building rights elsewhere in the city.
The plan aims to make saving Delhi's culture both meaningful and practical for the future.