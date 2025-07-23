Delhi-Mumbai get drenched, traffic jams everywhere: Highlights India Jul 23, 2025

Delhi and Mumbai just got hit with some serious rain, enough for the weather department (IMD) to put out a red alert in Delhi and orange alerts in parts of Maharashtra.

The heavy downpour caused traffic chaos and flooded streets across both cities—Delhi saw major jams, while Mumbai had to shut down the Andheri subway because of all the water.