Next Article
Delhi-Mumbai get drenched, traffic jams everywhere: Highlights
Delhi and Mumbai just got hit with some serious rain, enough for the weather department (IMD) to put out a red alert in Delhi and orange alerts in parts of Maharashtra.
The heavy downpour caused traffic chaos and flooded streets across both cities—Delhi saw major jams, while Mumbai had to shut down the Andheri subway because of all the water.
Tough week ahead for commuters
IMD says the rain isn't letting up anytime soon. Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are all in for more showers through July 26.
In Delhi, expect thunderstorms, with temperatures sticking between 23°C and 36°C.
The NCR areas like Noida and Gurugram are also dealing with waterlogged roads—basically a tough week ahead if you're commuting.