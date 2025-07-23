Staged robbery in crypto deal: 15 arrested in ₹25 crore con

Case to go to tax authorities for further action

Police soon discovered the robbery was staged. Harsha confessed, leading to the arrest of 15 people so far—though four are still missing.

Officers have recovered ₹1.1 crore in cash, vehicles, phones, and weapons used in the setup.

The hunt is still on for the remaining suspects and money. Once wrapped up, the case will also go to tax authorities for further action against everyone involved in this elaborate con.