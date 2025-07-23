Next Article
Staged robbery in crypto deal: 15 arrested in ₹25 crore con
In Bengaluru, Shri Harsha pretended to be robbed by five armed men during a supposed cryptocurrency deal on June 25.
He and Benjamin Harsha claimed the ₹2 crore cash was part of a fake crypto investment scheme targeting two businessmen from Bengaluru and Mangaluru.
Case to go to tax authorities for further action
Police soon discovered the robbery was staged. Harsha confessed, leading to the arrest of 15 people so far—though four are still missing.
Officers have recovered ₹1.1 crore in cash, vehicles, phones, and weapons used in the setup.
The hunt is still on for the remaining suspects and money. Once wrapped up, the case will also go to tax authorities for further action against everyone involved in this elaborate con.