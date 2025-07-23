Next Article
Varma seeks SC hearing after impeachment panel recommends his removal
Justice Yashwant Varma, an Allahabad High Court judge, has asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing after a panel recommended his impeachment.
The report linked him to burnt cash found at his home following a fire.
Varma's lawyers say the probe was unfair and rushed, and that he didn't get enough time to respond.
Significance of the case
This case isn't just about one judge—it's about how judges are held accountable in India.
With over 200 MPs pushing for impeachment in Parliament, the outcome could impact how fairly judges are investigated and removed in the future.
It also raises big questions about protecting judicial independence while ensuring justice is done.