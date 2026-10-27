Delhi municipal corporation approves purchase of 98,500 anti-rabies vaccine vials
Delhi's Municipal Corporation is stepping up its fight against rabies by approving the purchase of 98,500 anti-rabies vaccine vials.
This move is part of a bigger plan to secure 120,000 vials over two years, making sure anyone bitten by an animal can get quick treatment at MCD hospitals and clinics.
Earlier this year, they'd already stocked up on 21,500 vials.
Expands vaccine access for low-income residents
The plan covers more than 280 health units and over 25 special vaccination centers across the city.
It's designed to make sure thousands of residents, especially those in lower-income areas who rely on public health care, can access life-saving vaccines without delay.
The initiative is expected to boost Delhi's public health response and offer better protection for thousands of residents, particularly in low-income neighborhoods.