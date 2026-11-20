Delhi-NCR air quality to improve through November as winds change
Good news for anyone tired of smog: Delhi-NCR's air quality should improve soon as new wind patterns move in.
Easterly winds are expected over the weekend, with stronger northwesterly gusts next week, which will help sweep away pollutants and make the air cleaner through the rest of November.
Delhi-NCR AQI nearly 500 after restrictions
This fresh outlook follows a rough patch: after GRAP Stage 3 restrictions ended on November 17, pollution levels soared, with AQI nearly hitting 500 and PM10 way above safe limits.
Calm winds and local emissions trapped the bad air, but these upcoming breezes should finally bring some relief for everyone in the city.