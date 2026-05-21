Delhi-NCR 3-day taxi-auto strike begins; all you need to know
What's the story
Taxi and auto unions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have launched a three-day strike starting from Thursday. The strike will continue till May 23. The protest, called by the All India Motor Transport Congress and supported by the Chaalak Shakti Union, aims to demand a hike in fares due to rising fuel prices. The unions say that increasing CNG, petrol and diesel prices are making it hard for drivers to support their families.
Protest escalation
'Movement will be intensified into large-scale protest'
The unions have demanded an immediate revision of taxi and auto fares by the Delhi government. They have warned that failure to meet their demands would lead to larger protests. "If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible...this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest," the union said.
Economic exploitation
App-based cab companies 'acting arbitrarily': Unions
In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the All India Motor Transport Congress also accused app-based cab companies of "acting arbitrarily." They claimed drivers in Delhi were becoming victims of economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions. The unions also pointed out that fares for city taxis in the Delhi-NCR region haven't been hiked in 15 years. "Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera has increased manifold," they said.
Unmet demands
Strike divides transport unions in Delhi
The unions also alleged that the Delhi High Court's direction last year to address taxi drivers' concerns and revise fares has not been met. "The Delhi High Court....clearly directed that...problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and taxi fares should be increased," they said. However, the strike has divided transport unions. The Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said auto and taxi services would continue normally, saying the protest was mainly linked to transporters opposing increased environmental compensation cess on commercial vehicles.
Strike opposition
Other unions opted out of protest
"The issues concerning goods-carrier vehicles have been ongoing for the past 15 to 20 days and have no connection with auto and taxi drivers. Auto and taxi services will continue to operate normally at all railway stations, bus terminals and other locations," said Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the sangh. Other unions, including Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and Auto Drivers Welfare Sangh Delhi, have also distanced themselves from the strike, citing national interest amid rising international oil and gas prices.