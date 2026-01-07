Delhi-NCR braces for cold day, dense fog on Wednesday
Delhi and the NCR are in for a chilly, foggy Wednesday, with IMD forecasting daytime highs of just 13-16°C and lows around 6-8°C.
Expect thick morning fog that could make it tough to see far ahead—on Tuesday, some spots like Palam barely reached 13°C.
Why bother?
The dense fog isn't just making things colder—it's also cutting visibility and trapping pollution.
Air quality stayed "very poor" on Tuesday (AQI: 310), and extra pollution controls are now in place.
Travel plans might get messy too: flights and road traffic across the region could face delays in the coming days due to persistent fog.
Heads up for your health
This mix of cold air and bad air quality can be rough on your lungs, especially if you have asthma or other breathing issues.
Kids and older folks should take extra care while heading out.