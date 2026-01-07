Next Article
Jaishankar calls out Pakistan's "terrorism as policy," says it's a tough challenge for India
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently spoke about how Pakistan uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy, which India cannot afford to ignore.
He highlighted that this isn't just a hidden tactic—Pakistan has state-backed training camps and support from its military, which makes the issue even more serious.
Why it matters: India needs a smarter approach
Jaishankar said India can't ignore these realities and needs to be smart about who it works with internationally.
He emphasized that New Delhi should focus on building ties with countries open to positive engagement, while staying alert to security threats from others like Pakistan.