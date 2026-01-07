Luxembourg is 'very important partner' to India, says Jaishankar India Jan 07, 2026

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called Luxembourg a "very important partner, both bilaterally and within the European Union" during his visit to France and Luxembourg this week.

After meetings with Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, and the Grand Duke, he described the day as "very productive," with both sides keen on boosting cooperation and strengthening India-EU ties.