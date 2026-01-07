Luxembourg is 'very important partner' to India, says Jaishankar
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called Luxembourg a "very important partner, both bilaterally and within the European Union" during his visit to France and Luxembourg this week.
After meetings with Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, and the Grand Duke, he described the day as "very productive," with both sides keen on boosting cooperation and strengthening India-EU ties.
Why does this matter?
Luxembourg plays a key role in shaping EU decisions—something India cares about as it pushes for a Free Trade Agreement with the bloc.
The leaders also discussed future-focused topics like space tech, digital infrastructure, and AI.
Plus, Jaishankar praised the Indian community in Luxembourg for being "highly contributive" to local society.
What's next?
Jaishankar expects even closer ties with Europe—think more ministerial visits, bigger business delegations from Luxembourg, and deeper strategic partnerships.
This visit shows India is serious about building strong European connections at a crucial time for trade talks.