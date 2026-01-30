Delhi-NCR braces for wet weather; dense fog, poor AQI persist
Delhi-NCR is in for a rainy stretch, with the IMD predicting showers and thunderstorms from January 31 to February 2.
There's a yellow alert out for heavy rain on January 31 and February 1.
Expect temperatures to dip by a few degrees before warming up again; a western disturbance is likely to impact northwest India from February 2.
Why bother?
Dense fog has been making it tough to see on the roads, and air quality is still in the 'poor' range—AQI hit 231 on Friday morning.
While January's rain (the most since 2022) has helped clear the air a bit, pollution and fog are still causing travel delays and may affect people with respiratory conditions.
Stay updated if you're heading out or have respiratory concerns.