Delhi-NCR cools after steady rain as IMD issues yellow alert

Gurugram Faridabad on orange weather alert

In the last 24 hours, Safdarjung Observatory logged 14.2mm of rain.

Air quality is looking decent with an AQI of 73 (that's "satisfactory").

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad are on orange alert for possible severe weather.

The IMD says this rainy spell could stick around until the weekend before things start heating up again, so keep your umbrellas handy!