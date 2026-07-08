Delhi-NCR cools after steady rain as IMD issues yellow alert
India
Delhi-NCR has finally caught a break from the scorching heat, thanks to steady rain since Tuesday.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Wednesday, expecting more moderate showers, thunderstorms, and lightning in some spots.
Temperatures are staying comfortable too, around 32 degrees Celsius maximum and dipping to 25.4 degrees Celsius in the morning.
Gurugram Faridabad on orange weather alert
In the last 24 hours, Safdarjung Observatory logged 14.2mm of rain.
Air quality is looking decent with an AQI of 73 (that's "satisfactory").
Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad are on orange alert for possible severe weather.
The IMD says this rainy spell could stick around until the weekend before things start heating up again, so keep your umbrellas handy!