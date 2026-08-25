Delhi NCR drenched 2nd day, AIIMS and Connaught Place waterlogged
India
Delhi NCR has been drenched for a second straight day, with heavy rains flooding major areas and bringing traffic to a crawl.
Key spots like AIIMS and Connaught Place are waterlogged, making it tough to get around, while traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has ground to a standstill.
IGI Airport 18 canceled 166 delayed
The downpour has thrown air travel into disarray: 18 flights were canceled and 166 delayed at IGI Airport.
The IMD has issued a red alert for more rain, storms, and gusty winds. Gurugram and Faridabad are on yellow alert, but Noida remains heavily clouded so far.
This heavy rain is being blamed on a middle- and upper-level western disturbance interacting with a lower-tropospheric trough.