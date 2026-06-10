Delhi-NCR dust storm brings 128km/h winds, flight disruptions
Delhi-NCR got hit by a wild pre-monsoon dust storm on Tuesday, with winds blasting up to 128km/h at Pusa and 120km/h at Palam.
The chaos led to over 400 flight delays, at least two diversions, and plenty of damage in neighborhoods like Hauz Khas and Vasant Kunj.
Delhi sees minimal rain, uprooted trees
Even though the storm looked intense, it barely rained. Palam saw just 0.1mm while Safdarjung got a little more at 9.6mm.
People across the city dealt with uprooted trees and blocked roads as daily life took a hit.
Delhi's 43.5°C heat fueled storm
The crazy wind was fueled by Delhi's scorching 43.5 degrees Celsius heat and loads of moisture in the air, which made for unstable weather.
A surface trough running across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi funneled more moist air into the region, making the dust storm even stronger.