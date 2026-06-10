Delhi-NCR dust storm brings 128km/h winds, flight disruptions India Jun 10, 2026

Delhi-NCR got hit by a wild pre-monsoon dust storm on Tuesday, with winds blasting up to 128km/h at Pusa and 120km/h at Palam.

The chaos led to over 400 flight delays, at least two diversions, and plenty of damage in neighborhoods like Hauz Khas and Vasant Kunj.