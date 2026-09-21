Delhi-NCR forecast: mostly clear skies and no rain today
India
If you're heading out in Delhi-NCR today, expect mostly clear skies and zero rain drama.
Delhi should stay sunny, while places like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad might have a few clouds, nothing major though.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there's no rain in the cards for now.
Warm 35-36 Celsius amid monsoon withdrawal
It's going to feel pretty warm out there, with daytime highs around 35 to 36 Celsius across the region.
These dry and toasty vibes are thanks to the southwest monsoon making its exit from northwest India.
According to the IMD, the monsoon is expected to continue its withdrawal from parts of northwest India.