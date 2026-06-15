Delhi-NCR gets dust storms heavy rain and 90km/h winds
India
Delhi-NCR is in for a dramatic weather shift this Monday (June 15), with the weather forecasts forecasting dust storms, strong winds up to 90km per hour, and short bursts of heavy rain between 3pm and 5pm.
After days of sticky heat, this quick downpour should finally cool things off and give everyone a breather.
Meteorologists advise Delhi-NCR residents stay indoors
Meteorologists warn there could be low visibility, traffic jams, and even power outages during the storm, so it's best to stay indoors and away from trees or loose structures.
Similar weather is expected in parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan too.
On the bright side: cooler temperatures and better air quality are likely after the storm passes.