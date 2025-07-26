Next Article
Delhi-NCR gets overnight rain, temperature drops to 27°C
Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, giving everyone a break from the relentless heat.
IMD reported scattered showers that dropped the minimum temperature to 27°C, with Ayanagar getting 23mm of rain overnight.
Delhi's air quality improves
Thanks to the rain, Delhi's air quality got a solid boost—AQI improved from a 'moderate' 136 to a much better 'satisfactory' 91 by Saturday morning.
The IMD says no major weather changes are expected soon, and daytime highs should settle between 30°C and 32°C next week—so you can finally step outside without melting.