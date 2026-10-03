Delhi-NCR grap bars BS-3 petrol BS-4 diesel light motor vehicles

Delhi-NCR just got stricter about vehicles on the road, thanks to the updated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) rolled out by the air quality commission.

Starting now, as pollution levels rise, so do the rules, especially for older cars.

From Stage three onward, BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel light motor vehicles aren't allowed in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Sonipat, except for persons with disabilities when the vehicles are specifically adapted for personal use.