Delhi-NCR grap bars BS-3 petrol BS-4 diesel light motor vehicles
Delhi-NCR just got stricter about vehicles on the road, thanks to the updated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) rolled out by the air quality commission.
Starting now, as pollution levels rise, so do the rules, especially for older cars.
From Stage three onward, BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel light motor vehicles aren't allowed in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Sonipat, except for persons with disabilities when the vehicles are specifically adapted for personal use.
Delhi-NCR PUC required from stage 1
The new GRAP means vehicle PUC certificates need to keep their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate up to date from Stage one itself.
Certain inter-city and inter-state busses can't enter at all unless they are EV, CNG or BS-VI diesel busses.
If things get worse (Stage four), only LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel trucks can operate: no exceptions even for essential goods carriers.
The goal? Cut down emissions fast and help everyone breathe a little easier this winter.