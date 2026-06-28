Delhi-NCR heat wave hits 51.3°C 'real feel' Sunday, IMD reports

Wet-bulb 29.77°C raises Delhi-NCR heat risks

With wet-bulb temperatures peaking at 29.77 degrees Celsius, experts warned that the risk of heat-related illnesses was relatively high, thanks to all that moisture blowing in from the Arabian Sea.

The good news? IMD says things will start cooling down from Monday, with rain and storms expected through the week and daytime temperatures gradually decreasing to between 33°C and 35°C.

Monsoon showers after July 4 should finally bring some real relief!