Delhi-NCR hits emergency pollution levels: GRAP-4 now in force

Why does this matter?

GRAP-4 means almost all construction and demolition is paused, polluting industries are shut, and vehicle movement is restricted based on emission standards, with BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles banned except for essential services.

Schools, nursery to Class 5 are closed and classes 6-9 and 11 are switching to hybrid mode, offices can only have half their staff onsite, and some buses/trucks are restricted too.

It's a big disruption for daily life—but it's all about keeping everyone safer when the air turns toxic.