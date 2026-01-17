Delhi-NCR hits emergency pollution levels: GRAP-4 now in force
Delhi's air just got a lot worse, with the AQI spiking from 400 to 428 in just four hours on Saturday.
With thick fog and barely any wind to clear things up, officials have rolled out GRAP-4—the strictest anti-pollution plan—to try and bring the situation under control.
Why does this matter?
GRAP-4 means almost all construction and demolition is paused, polluting industries are shut, and vehicle movement is restricted based on emission standards, with BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles banned except for essential services.
Schools, nursery to Class 5 are closed and classes 6-9 and 11 are switching to hybrid mode, offices can only have half their staff onsite, and some buses/trucks are restricted too.
It's a big disruption for daily life—but it's all about keeping everyone safer when the air turns toxic.