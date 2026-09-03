Delhi NCR launches 7-month air-cleanup plan, environment minister urges outreach
Delhi and the National Capital Region are rolling out a seven-month action plan (September 2026-March 2027) to clean up the air.
The focus? Cracking down on industrial smoke, stubble burning, vehicle emissions, road dust, construction and demolition waste, and diesel generators.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav put it simply: beating pollution needs everyone on board and lots of public outreach.
States scale up anti-pollution measures
Delhi is stepping up with emission checks, dust-control workshops, and community campaigns.
Haryana is running village camps to tackle stubble burning; Uttar Pradesh has hundreds of crop-residue demos and anti-pollution drives;
Rajasthan is focusing on waste management and farmer outreach; Punjab plans 4,500 village-level camps across 23 districts, with peer outreach through 1,510 progressive farmers.
State pollution boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will act as nodal agencies.
This all comes after Delhi's air quality hit a worrying high last November, so officials say it's time for real action.