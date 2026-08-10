Delhi-NCR police warn of congestion during Sawan Shivratri, Kanwar Yatra
India
This Tuesday, Sawan Shivratri and the Kanwar Yatra are happening at the same time, which means big traffic jams are likely across Delhi-NCR.
Police have already put out alerts about heavy congestion and route changes on main roads like Delhi-Noida, Noida-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Faridabad.
Spots like Kalindi Kunj, DND Flyway, and Ashram-Mathura Road will be especially slow thanks to crowds of Kanwariya pilgrims.
Avoid peak hours or take metro
If you're heading out, try to avoid peak hours or just take the Metro. It'll save you a headache.
Police suggest checking live traffic updates before leaving home.
Expect extra delays near Shiva temples and Kanwar camps where crowds will be biggest.