Delhi-NCR records worst air since 2021 after Diwali firecrackers

Delhi-NCR woke up to some seriously bad air after Diwali, with pollution levels hitting their worst since 2021.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) shot up to 371, and at Delhi Technological University it spiked to 439.

AQI.in recorded Delhi's air quality at 637, classifying it as "hazardous" on Monday morning, and separately Delhi's air quality climbed to 2,283 after Diwali.