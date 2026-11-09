Delhi-NCR records worst air since 2021 after Diwali firecrackers
Delhi-NCR woke up to some seriously bad air after Diwali, with pollution levels hitting their worst since 2021.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) shot up to 371, and at Delhi Technological University it spiked to 439.
AQI.in recorded Delhi's air quality at 637, classifying it as "hazardous" on Monday morning, and separately Delhi's air quality climbed to 2,283 after Diwali.
Pollution spikes across Haryana Punjab UP
It is not just Delhi: cities across Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh are struggling too.
Gurugram saw an AQI of 345; Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh hit 336; Noida and Greater Noida were also in the danger zone.
Many people are dealing with breathing difficulties, asthma, throat infections, and eye irritation.
Authorities have started extra road cleaning and water sprinkling to help out.
The main culprit? Diwali firecrackers pushed pollution to its highest level for the festival in five years.