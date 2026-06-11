Delhi-NCR regional plan 2041 likely approved June 16 for townships

Plan targets 30-minute NCR commute

The "30-minute NCR" idea aims to make travel between Delhi and nearby cities super quick: think fast trains and even heli-taxis.

Townships will pop up on underused land or as extensions of existing areas, following a transit-friendly design.

With Delhi-NCR expected to become the world's biggest urban zone by 2030, the plan also includes massive infrastructure upgrades and new housing for staff and students so everyone has space to live and work.