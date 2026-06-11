Delhi-NCR regional plan 2041 likely approved June 16 for townships
Big changes are coming to Delhi-NCR.
The Regional Plan 2041, likely getting the green light on June 16, is all about building five to eight smart townships across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
These new spots are meant to ease Delhi's crowding and will focus on sustainability and self-sufficiency.
Plan targets 30-minute NCR commute
The "30-minute NCR" idea aims to make travel between Delhi and nearby cities super quick: think fast trains and even heli-taxis.
Townships will pop up on underused land or as extensions of existing areas, following a transit-friendly design.
With Delhi-NCR expected to become the world's biggest urban zone by 2030, the plan also includes massive infrastructure upgrades and new housing for staff and students so everyone has space to live and work.