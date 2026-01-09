Delhi-NCR residents are traveling more amid air pollution crisis

Where everyone's heading (and why)

Travel companies say there's been a clear shift: folks are picking destinations known for better air quality.

Hill stations like Mussoorie and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand have become top picks—Amit Damani from StayVista even mentioned bookings jumped 40%, with Uttarakhand alone seeing a 60% boost in visitors.

International trips are also up, especially to easy-visa spots like Thailand and Sri Lanka, with visa issuances rising by 55%.

Clean air officially shaped travel plans at the end of last year.