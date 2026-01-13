Next Article
Delhi-NCR shivers under severe cold wave, orange alert issued
India
Delhi and nearby areas are facing a serious cold snap, with the IMD putting out an orange alert for January 13.
Monday saw temperatures drop to 3.2°C—the lowest in three years—while thick fog is making mornings extra tough.
The chill is set to stick around through Wednesday.
How bad is it—and when will it end?
Noida and Gurugram aren't spared either, with early morning temps dipping as low as 4°C and plenty of fog thanks to icy winds from the Himalayas.
If you're hoping for a break, hang in there: things should warm up by Thursday as winds shift direction, with highs expected to reach around 19-21°C.
Neighboring states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana are also feeling the freeze.