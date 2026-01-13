Delhi-NCR shivers under severe cold wave, orange alert issued

How bad is it—and when will it end?

Noida and Gurugram aren't spared either, with early morning temps dipping as low as 4°C and plenty of fog thanks to icy winds from the Himalayas.

If you're hoping for a break, hang in there: things should warm up by Thursday as winds shift direction, with highs expected to reach around 19-21°C.

Neighboring states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana are also feeling the freeze.